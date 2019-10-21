Storm-Caused Power Outages Continue On South Padre Island

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for Cameron County, along with 15 other counties in North Texas, following last night’s destructive storms.

The declaration waives certain regulations and provides state resources to help local officials recover from the damage. More than 4,000 people remain without power in South Padre Island. and AEP says it may be several more hours before electricity is fully restored.

Very strong winds ripped down more than 30 power poles along Padre Boulevard and many are lying across the Island’s main roadway which has forced the closure of Padre Boulevard from Palm Street north.

AEP says it will take several days to remove, repair, and replace the transmission structures. Several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued as the storms blew through overnight. Despite the damage, no injuries have been reported.