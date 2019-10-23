Storm Damage To Keep Padre Boulevard Closed Through Saturday

South Padre Island got slammed by 70-mile-an-hour straight-line winds during the Sunday overnight storms that blew through the Lower Valley. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Brownsville, which adds just a few minutes before, straight-line winds that peaked at 80 miles-an-hour struck Bayview, damaging some buildings and ripping up trees. But on South Padre, the winds took down more than 30 power poles along Padre Boulevard, which left much of the Island without electricity for more than 24 hours.

City officials now say they expect Padre Boulevard to remain closed to traffic through Saturday while utility crews work to put the power poles back up.