Storm Set To Blanket Midwest In Snow On Major Travel Day

(AP) – A fast-moving winter storm is expected to blanket much of the central Midwest with snow on the final day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend – one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa. Other parts of central plains and Great Lakes region are under a winter storm warning. In total, the storm could dump a foot or more of snow in some places.

As of Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration was reporting no flight delays in the region. But that is set to change later in the day, when the storm reaches the Chicago area. Chicago is home to one of the nation’s major airline hubs.

