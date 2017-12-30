Storm Victims Arrested For Theft From Church That Aided Them

(AP) – A couple accused of stealing from a church that had sheltered them since Hurricane Harvey flooded their home have been arrested.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies picked up Blake Mayon and his wife Naomi Johnston on Friday on felony theft charges.

The couple had stayed at the Dacus Baptist Church in Montgomery, Texas, about 60 miles northwest of Houston, since they were displaced by the August hurricane. They disappeared suddenly.

The church noticed toward the end of their stay that tools, a television and a sound system had gone missing.

Deputies said they arrested Mayon as he was leaving a Walmart store in a truck the church had given him. Johnston was arrested later.

The two are being held in Montgomery County Jail. Bond and attorney details were not immediately available.