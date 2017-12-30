Home TEXAS Storm Victims Arrested For Theft From Church That Aided Them
Storm Victims Arrested For Theft From Church That Aided Them
TEXAS
0

Storm Victims Arrested For Theft From Church That Aided Them

0
0
4bcdf890-0696-4841-bf97-ee8f27034ff6-large16x9_AdobeSpark
now viewing

Storm Victims Arrested For Theft From Church That Aided Them

imagesLD9WNZCR
now playing

Man Wielding Machete Fatally Shot By Officer In South Texas

Judge-gavel-generic
now playing

Fort Worth Man Convicted On Aryan Brotherhood-Related Charge

KJH
now playing

16 Taken To Hospitals After Trolleys Collide In Boston

untitled
now playing

Glitch That Stole Christmas: Lottery Makes Everyone A Winner

1514584657791
now playing

The Latest: Self-Closing Doors Mandatory In Fire Building

1024×1024
now playing

Police: Man Kills 2, Then Himself At Houston Auto Shop

5a45491b5238d_image
now playing

The Latest: Big Apple Ball Drop Is On; Boston Transit Woes

247ad63aa85245ea99b9c3a471585ffc-780×520
now playing

Police: 2 Suspects Arrested In New York Quadruple Homicide

EGYPT
now playing

Egypt Says 10 Killed In Attack On Coptic Church

JAMES MATTIS JIM MATTIS
now playing

Mattis Nixes Holiday Tradition Of Seeing Troops In War Zones

(AP) – A couple accused of stealing from a church that had sheltered them since Hurricane Harvey flooded their home have been arrested.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies picked up Blake Mayon and his wife Naomi Johnston on Friday on felony theft charges.

The couple had stayed at the Dacus Baptist Church in Montgomery, Texas, about 60 miles northwest of Houston, since they were displaced by the August hurricane. They disappeared suddenly.

The church noticed toward the end of their stay that tools, a television and a sound system had gone missing.

Deputies said they arrested Mayon as he was leaving a Walmart store in a truck the church had given him. Johnston was arrested later.

The two are being held in Montgomery County Jail. Bond and attorney details were not immediately available.

Related posts:

  1. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  2. Sheriff: Deputies Threatened Before Gunfire That Killed Boy
  3. Egypt Says 10 Killed In Attack On Coptic Church
  4. Sheriff: Mother Admitted To Suffocating Infant
Related Posts
Judge-gavel-generic

Fort Worth Man Convicted On Aryan Brotherhood-Related Charge

Danny Castillon 0
1024×1024

Police: Man Kills 2, Then Himself At Houston Auto Shop

Danny Castillon 0
Brooke Craig was arrested early Friday in a dead-end street in Frisco

Woman Accused In Fatal Shooting Of 7-Year-Old Child

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video