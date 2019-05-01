Storms Bring Tornadoes, Hail To Central U.S.

The South-Central U.S. is cleaning up the wreckage left behind by strong storms throughout the region.

Severe thunderstorms rolled across the area Tuesday, causing hail, flooding and dozens of tornadoes to touch down. States affected include Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas. No fatalities have been reported as a result of the storms, but at least one person in Oklahoma was injured when a tornado damaged a roof in Bryan County.

Whether predictions say more severe storms will continue to make their way across the region and expand into the Midwest today.