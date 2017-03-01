Home NATIONAL Storms Kill 5 In Southern Alabama
Storms Kill 5 In Southern Alabama
Storms Kill 5 In Southern Alabama

(AP) — Parts of the South are expected to get more rain today, a day after severe storms killed five people.  Four died in Alabama when a tree fell on their trailer home. And in the Florida Panhandle, the body of a 70-year-old man was found following flooding in Walton County.  The National Weather Service says storms in central Mississippi near Mendenhall and Mount Olive have been preliminarily identified as tornadoes.  In Louisiana, there was relatively serious damage in the southwestern parishes of Beauregard and Allen.

