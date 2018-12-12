Home TRENDING Strasbourg Shooting Suspect Identified
Strasbourg Shooting Suspect Identified
WORLD
Strasbourg Shooting Suspect Identified

(AP) – Two police officials have identified the suspected Strasbourg gunman as 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt.
One police source said Chekatt’s criminal record mentions 25 judicial cases, including several serious cases of robbery.
The official said his apartment was searched by police on Tuesday morning – hours before the shooting – in an investigation for attempted murder. He was not at home at the time.
The two officials spoke anonymously because they were not allowed to speak publicly on an ongoing investigation.
The suspect was still on the run on Wednesday after he fired gunshots near the famous Christmas market of Strasbourg, killing three and wounding at least 13.

