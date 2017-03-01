Stray New Year’s Eve Bullets Wound Two In Starr County

Weslaco Representative Armando Martinez wasn’t the only victim of a stray bullet this New Year’s Eve. At least two other people in the Valley were struck by bullets that dropped after being shot into the air by folks ringing in the New Year.

Starr County sheriff’s officials say a 21-year-old woman was in her house near Alto Bonito when she heard a loud noise, then felt her shoulder burn, then saw a bullet fall to the floor. And a 38-year-old man outside of his home was struck in his calf by a bullet. Neither person was seriously hurt.