Street Racing Death In Edinburg Leads To Arrest

A Valley man has been charged in the death of another man during a street race in north Edinburg late last week.

Police say three vehicles were racing on North Salinas Street last Friday afternoon when the crash occurred. One of the drivers, Zaith Morado, was found unconscious in his 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. Morado was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation has led to the arrest of 23-year-old Felipe Arnoldo Cantu Lozano. Lozano is charged with racing causing death and for making a false report to police. A juvenile was also arrested.