Home TRENDING Strength Of Iran Protests Uncertain After A Week Of Unrest
Strength Of Iran Protests Uncertain After A Week Of Unrest
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Strength Of Iran Protests Uncertain After A Week Of Unrest

0
0
636502311842668210-AP-Iran-Protest
now viewing

Strength Of Iran Protests Uncertain After A Week Of Unrest

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Man Arrested After Boy, 10, Shot 6-Year-Old Sister With Gun

IRAN PROTEST IRANIAN PROTESTES
now playing

US Says It Supports Iranians' Protests

HEALTH INSURANCE AND THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT
now playing

New Health Insurance Rule Aims To Deliver On Trump Promise

SOUTH AFRICA TRAIN CRASH 18 DEAD
now playing

18 Dead In South Africa Passenger Train Crash

STEVE BANNON
now playing

Ex-Speaker Gingrich Criticizes Bannon Over Book

OIL DRILLING PRESIDENT SEAL
now playing

Trump Moves To Vastly Expand Offshore Drilling

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

Man Who Used Dating App To Assault, Rob Gay Men Gets Prison

BODY FOUND
now playing

Body Of Suspect In $1.4 Million Robbery Found Burned

gasprices332
now playing

Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Up 3 Cents To Start 2018

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

Police Sidestep Feds In San Antonio Human Smuggling Case

(AP) – The strength of the protests in Iran is uncertain after a week of unrest that killed at least 21 people.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the drop in reports of new demonstrations on Thursday meant the protests are subsiding or that the Iranian government’s blocking of social media apps has stopped protesters from offering new images of rallies.
In Tehran, streets were calm and clear at the start of the Iranian weekend.
On Wednesday, Iranian state media covered massive pro-government rallies in dozens of cities across the Islamic Republic.
The protests began on Dec. 28, sparked by Iran’s flagging economy and a rise in food prices, before morphing over the following days into calls for the downfall of Iran’s theocratic government.
Hundreds have been arrested by authorities over the unrest.

Related posts:

  1. Iran Media Says European Detained In Protests
  2. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  3. Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Up 3 Cents To Start 2018
  4. US Says It Supports Iranians’ Protests
Related Posts
IRAN PROTEST IRANIAN PROTESTES

US Says It Supports Iranians’ Protests

jsalinas 0
SOUTH AFRICA TRAIN CRASH 18 DEAD

18 Dead In South Africa Passenger Train Crash

jsalinas 0
STEVE BANNON

Ex-Speaker Gingrich Criticizes Bannon Over Book

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video