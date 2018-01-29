Stricter Liquor Rules Give Lithuanians A Severe Hangover

(AP) – Lithuania’s new liquor law has increased the legal drinking age from 18 to 20, banned alcohol advertising, and drastically curtailed opening hours for liquor stores. The law, in effect since Jan. 1, has stirred major controversy in this Baltic nation of 2.9 million people.

According to the World Health Organization, Lithuanians’ per-capita alcohol consumption jumped more than 22 percent in a decade – from 14.9 liters (15.7 quarts) of pure alcohol annually in 2006 to 18.2 liters (19.2 quarts) in 2016. Authorities felt drastic measures were needed. “We had to do something about it,” said Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga, the main proponent of the new legislation. (Alcoholism) “makes Lithuania unattractive to foreign investments and tourism.”

Members of the opposition have already filed amendments seeking to repeal the harshest aspects of the law. Even the country’s president has called for amendments.