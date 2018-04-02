Home WORLD Strong Earthquake Strikes Off Taiwan’s East Coast
Strong Earthquake Strikes Off Taiwan’s East Coast
WORLD
0

Strong Earthquake Strikes Off Taiwan’s East Coast

0
0
image
now viewing

Strong Earthquake Strikes Off Taiwan’s East Coast

JLK
now playing

Turkey's President To Meet Pope Francis, Discuss Jerusalem

KJHKH
now playing

Suburban Houston Student Arrested For Fatally Shooting Pig

DCIM100GOPRO
now playing

Effort Underway To Save Century-Old Suburban Houston Tree

LKJ
now playing

State Police Say A Trooper Was Killed In A Traffic Accident

untitled
now playing

New Jersey Could Be First State To Ban Menthol Cigarettes

000_KK42P-e1485535681365-640×400
now playing

The Latest: Priebus: I Never Felt Trump Wanted Mueller Fired

KJHKH
now playing

The Latest: 2 Killed In South Carolina Crash Amtrak Workers

920×920
now playing

AP Exclusive: US Rep Visits El Salvador To Meet Deported Man

juvenile detention JW037.jpg
now playing

Texas Youth Prison Guards Allegedly Choked Teen Unconscious

BN-XH588_VEGASj_P_20180202150714
now playing

Police Mum On Armor-Piercing Ammo In Vegas Shooting

(AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.1 earthquake has struck off Taiwan’s east coast.

The USGS says the Sunday night quake’s center was 14 kilometers (9 miles) northeast of the city of Hualien, at a depth of just 7.8 kilometers (4.9 miles).

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

Taiwan’s Central News Agency says the island’s earthquake monitoring agency registered seven tremors around that time, with the strongest recorded at a magnitude of 5.8 and a depth of 16 kilometers (10 miles).

Related posts:

  1. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  2. 90 Migrants Feared Drowned Off Libyan Coast
  3. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  4. Hundreds Of Families Still In Galveston Hotels After Harvey
Related Posts
JLK

Turkey’s President To Meet Pope Francis, Discuss Jerusalem

Danny Castillon 0
MALDIVES CLASHES

2 Arrested In Maldives Clashes Over Court Ruling

jsalinas 0
ALEP REFUGEES

Still A Trickle, But Refugees Sick Of Exile Return To Syria

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video