Strong Winds Rip Up CBP Surveillance Blimp Over South Padre Island

Efforts are underway to repair the CBP surveillance blimp that’s been hovering over South Padre Island – until earlier this week when it was ripped apart during the strong cold front that blew through the Valley.

The aerostat, part of an airborne radar system along the U.S. southern border, got grounded late Monday when strong gusty winds tore the blimp’s nylon cable tether cord. A piece of metal then pierced the blimp, ripping it open and causing it to deflate.

The more than $8 million aerostat had been stationed at South Padre Island since October. It is one of several that hover over the southern border of Texas, and which are equipped with high-tech surveillance radar geared to detect drug trafficking and other illegal activity.