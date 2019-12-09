Stronger U.S. And Mexico Border Security Measures Result In Decrease In Migrant Crossings

The Customs and Border Protection Bureau has recorded a drop in the number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border for a sixth straight month.

Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan says a little more than 42,000 migrants were detained in November, an 85 percent decrease since May. Morgan is pointing to new actions taken by both the Trump administration and Mexico as reasons for the decline.

Mexico has deployed National Guard soldiers to its southern border to reduce the northern flow of Central American migrants. The Trump administration has implemented a Remain In Mexico program aimed at deterring migrants from seeking asylum.