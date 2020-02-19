Student Facing Charges For Causing “unusual” Odor In Donna Middle School

That odor that sent 11 Donna middle school students to the hospital Monday – turns out it was pepper spray. And another student is facing both school district punishment and criminal charges. A Donna ISD police investigation found that a student had sprayed pepper spray in a hallway of Sauceda Middle School during the noon hour Monday – affecting an unknown number of students. District officials sent all students home for the day, while 11 students were sent to the hospital for eye and throat irritation. Firefighters were called to clear the odor and students were back in class yesterday morning.