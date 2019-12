Waukesha South High School students find their waiting parents and friends and hug after they leave the building following shots fired inside the school, Monday, December 2, 2019. A suspect is in custody after a student exchanged gunfire with a school resource officer Monday morning, a spokeswoman for the school district confirmed. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

(AP) – A police chief says an officer shot an armed male student in a classroom at a suburban Milwaukee high school when the suspect pointed a gun at officers.

Police say it all began when a student informed a school resource officer that a classmate had a handgun around 10:17 a.m. Police say more officers arrived and tried to de-escalate the situation, but the 17-year-old suspect ignored their commands. He is in custody and in stable condition.