Student Says Science Teacher Tackled Gunman

(AP) – A student at an Indiana middle school says he saw his science teacher tackle a fellow student who fired shots inside the classroom.

Seventh-grader Ethan Stonebraker says the class was taking a test at Noblesville West Middle School when the student walked in late, pulled out a gun and started firing.  He says the teacher “immediately ran at him, swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground.”

Stonebraker adds, “if it weren’t for him, more of us would have been injured for sure.”  The teacher and a student were injured in the shooting. Authorities didn’t have any information about their conditions.

