Student Shot Dead At School

A high school student is dead in a shooting at a school in suburban Houston. The 16-year old male victim was shot Tuesday afternoon and died later at a nearby hospital. A fellow student was reportedly found hiding behind a nearby grocery store dumpster and was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Mayor Sylvester Turner issued a statement to express his condolences to the “young man’s loved ones and to all students, teachers and staff at Bellaire High School.” District officials have cancelled class for students today although staff members are expected to show up.