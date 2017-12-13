Students Hit With Felony Charge After Gun Scare At La Villa High School

Making a terroristic threat. That’s the charge brought Wednesday against three La Villa High School students accused of bringing two guns into the school Tuesday. The charge is a third-degree felony.

Administrators found out about the guns after a school security guard alerted them to a video posted on Facebook by one of the students showing a gun inside his backpack. The high school was ordered locked down, La Villa police were called, and two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested. Officers also confiscated two weapons – a BB gun and an air gun. It’s not yet clear why the guns were brought to school, but officials say no one was hurt.