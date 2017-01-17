Home NATIONAL Student’s Painting Removed
(AP) – A student’s painting that divided lawmakers on Capitol Hill for its depiction of Ferguson, Missouri, has been removed.  Some GOP lawmakers had complained that the painting violated rules for a national student arts competition, noting that works depicting subjects of contemporary political controversy or of a sensationalistic or gruesome nature are not allowed.  The Architect of the Capitol informed lawmakers late Friday that the painting would be taken down on Tuesday.  The painting shows a pig in a police uniform aiming a gun at a protester.

The painting was among hundreds completed by high school students that are featured in a tunnel leading to the Capitol and had been hanging for months.  Republican lawmakers repeatedly removed the painting, and Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay of Missouri kept putting it back, saying its removal violated his constituent’s First Amendment rights.

