A student holds a sign while participating in a "Global Climate Strike" at the Experiential School of Greensboro in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Across the globe hundreds of thousands of young people took the streets Friday to demand that leaders tackle climate change in the run-up to a U.N. summit. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

Young people across the United States are walking out of schools and into the streets to demand their elders address climate change. They are joining with millions around the world in what is expected to be one of the biggest environmental protests ever. It comes as the United Nations prepares for the Climate Action Summit Monday, where the focus will be on sticking to the 2015 Paris climate accord.