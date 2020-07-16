Study: Blacks, Hispanic Less Likely To Receive Stimulus Checks Quickly

A new study reports income, race, and citizenship had a lot to do with how quickly families got coronavirus stimulus checks.

Most American households got their payments by mid-to-late May. But the paper by the Urban Institute, released today, says, “Adults were less likely to receive the payments if they had family incomes below 100-percent of the federal poverty level or if they were black or Hispanic.”

Researchers wrote that was particularly true of the families were Hispanic and in families with members who aren’t U.S. citizens.