Study: More Than 313K Victims Of Human Trafficking In Texas
TEXAS
Study: More Than 313K Victims Of Human Trafficking In Texas

HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Study: More Than 313K Victims Of Human Trafficking In Texas

(AP) – A University of Texas study estimates there are more than 313,000 victims of human trafficking in the state who are forced into prostitution or to perform labor.

The study by UT’s School of Social Work found that about 234,000 people work under involuntary servitude or debt bondage, while some 79,000 children and young adults are coerced or deceived into prostitution.

The authors say the numbers are conservative estimates and that their study should serve as a point of reference for law enforcement tasked with reducing human trafficking in Texas.  The Austin American-Statesman reports that authorities at a news conference last week said Texas is a hub for human trafficking in the U.S. and that Houston specifically has the highest number of victims in the country.

