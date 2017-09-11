Home NATIONAL Study: Most Student Loan Fraud Claims Involve For-Profits
Study: Most Student Loan Fraud Claims Involve For-Profits
Study: Most Student Loan Fraud Claims Involve For-Profits

Betsy DeVos
Study: Most Student Loan Fraud Claims Involve For-Profits

(AP) – Students who attended for-profit colleges filed more than 98 percent of the requests for student loan forgiveness alleging fraud by their schools. That’s according to an analysis of Education Department data published Thursday.

The study by The Century Foundation represents the most thorough analysis to date of the nearly 100,000 loan forgiveness claims known as borrower defense received by the agency over the past two decades. It paints an alarming picture of the state of for-profit higher education in America. The study was provided to The Associated Press ahead of publication.

The report comes as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos faces criticism for erasing two Obama-era regulations that would have added protections for students.

