Study Recommends New Federal Courthouse For McAllen
Study Recommends New Federal Courthouse For McAllen

A federal study has concluded that McAllen needs a new federal courthouse. The study conducted by the General Services Administration says Bentsen Tower is no longer suitable for federal judicial functions.

The 23-page study found that Bentsen Tower cannot provide adequate space for the courtrooms, and does not have enough room for proper security screenings or for other kinds of security improvements needed for federal buildings.

The GSA provides four options for a new federal courthouse. Cost estimates range up to 110-million dollars – not taking into account the city of McAllen has offered to donate the land for a new facility.  The study was first requested back in 2010 by Valley Congressman Henry Cuellar, and it’s expected to be several more years before a new federal courthouse is built.

