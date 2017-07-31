Home NATIONAL Study Says Films Exclude Women, Hispanics
Study Says Films Exclude Women, Hispanics
Study Says Films Exclude Women, Hispanics

Study Says Films Exclude Women, Hispanics

(AP) – Women, Hispanics and the disabled are among the most underrepresented groups in popular Hollywood films, according to a study examining the ongoing epidemic of inequality on screen and off.

A report to be released Monday from the Media, Diversity, & Social Change Initiative at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for   Communication and Journalism says that women made up only 31.4 percent of speaking characters from the 100 top-grossing fictional films of 2016. Also in stark contrast to their proportional representation in the United States, 3.1 percent of speaking characters were Hispanic and 2.7 percent were depicted as having disabilities.

Women of color were least represented.  The report says that until companies adopt solutions to combat exclusionary hiring and casting practices, change is unlikely.

