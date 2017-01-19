Home TEXAS Study: Texas Abortions Declined As Clinics Got Farther Away
Study: Texas Abortions Declined As Clinics Got Farther Away
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Study: Texas Abortions Declined As Clinics Got Farther Away

0
0
abortion-doctor-room
now viewing

Study: Texas Abortions Declined As Clinics Got Farther Away

OAKLAND RAIDERS
now playing

Raiders File Papers To Move From Oakland To Las Vegas

FAKE NEWS BANNER
now playing

Lawmaker Fires Aide Behind Fake News Site

papillomavirus
now playing

1 In 4 US Men Have Cancer-Linked HPV Genital Infections

ITALY AVALANCHE
now playing

UPDATE: Three Bodies Found At Buried Hotel

2017 INAUGURATION SECURITY
now playing

Barricades Go Up, Collapsible Umbrellas Will Be Allowed

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Down This Week

The Third Annual UNICEF Audrey Hepburn Society Ball
now playing

Barbara Bush Being Treated For Bronchitis

trash dump
now playing

San Juan Fined For Illegal Trash Dumping

crime violent crime
now playing

McAllen Sees Spike In Violent Crime

texas capital
now playing

Lucio Retains Chairmanship Of Senate Committee

(AP) – Researchers say the number of abortions performed throughout Texas dropped after a 2013 law forced the closure of clinics in all but the largest cities, and the decline was steeper the farther a woman lived from a remaining clinic.

A study published Thursday in the Journal of American Medical Association found that abortions fell 50 percent in 2014 among Texas women living near the U.S.-Mexico border and in dozens of rural counties. That’s where the distance to the nearest abortion clinic increased by more than 100 miles after closer providers shuttered.

Abortions in Texas overall decreased 15 percent after new regulations took effect. Abortions nationwide are on the decline.  The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the state’s tougher abortion restrictions last year, but none of the more than 20 clinics that closed because of it have reopened.

Related posts:

  1. Judge: Planned Parenthood Videos In Medicaid Fight ‘baloney’
  2. Budget Cut Talks Underway As Texas Confronts Cash Crunch
  3. Texas House Speaker Pans Bathroom Bill, Exposes GOP Divide
  4. Lucio Retains Chairmanship Of Senate Committee
Related Posts
OAKLAND RAIDERS

Raiders File Papers To Move From Oakland To Las Vegas

jsalinas 0
papillomavirus

1 In 4 US Men Have Cancer-Linked HPV Genital Infections

jsalinas 0
2017 INAUGURATION SECURITY

Barricades Go Up, Collapsible Umbrellas Will Be Allowed

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video