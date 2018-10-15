Study: Without Medicaid Expansion, Poor Forgo Medical Care

(AP) – A government report says that low-income people in states that haven’t expanded Medicaid are much more likely to forgo needed medical care than the poor in other states.

The study due out Monday from the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office finds that nearly 20 percent of low-income people in states that did not expand Medicaid passed up needed medical care because of cost.

That is more than double the share going without in states that expanded the program under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

Medicaid expansion has been an issue in states from Utah to Georgia as Election Day nears.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden requested the report. He says it provides the most detailed look yet at real-world differences that Medicaid expansion can make.