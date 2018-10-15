Home NATIONAL Study: Without Medicaid Expansion, Poor Forgo Medical Care
Study: Without Medicaid Expansion, Poor Forgo Medical Care
NATIONAL
0

Study: Without Medicaid Expansion, Poor Forgo Medical Care

0
0
health-960×540
now viewing

Study: Without Medicaid Expansion, Poor Forgo Medical Care

DONALD TRUMP AND ELIZABETH WARREN
now playing

Trump Denies Offering $1M For Warren DNA Test

FRANCE FLOOD
now playing

French Officials Lower Flooding Death Toll To 10

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Suggests 'rogue killers' In Writer Case

POLICE CRIME SCENE
now playing

Authorities Search For Man Who Hit News Van, Took Police Car

DRIVE BY SHOOTING SMALL GEN-4
now playing

3-Year-Olds, 2 Men Injured In Drive-By Shooting

LAMPASSAS BUS CRASH HYDROPLANED
now playing

Texas Report: Oklahoma School Bus Hydroplaned During Crash

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Valley Student Killed Near Michigan State University

motorcycle high speed chase police
now playing

Woman Killed In Pickup, Motorcycle Crash In Donna

1000x563_356910
now playing

Iranian Papers: US Sanctions Violate Iranian Human Rights

5bc48dabcf18e.image
now playing

US Retail Sales Gain A Weak 0.1 Percent In August

(AP) – A government report says that low-income people in states that haven’t expanded Medicaid are much more likely to forgo needed medical care than the poor in other states.

The study due out Monday from the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office finds that nearly 20 percent of low-income people in states that did not expand Medicaid passed up needed medical care because of cost.

That is more than double the share going without in states that expanded the program under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

Medicaid expansion has been an issue in states from Utah to Georgia as Election Day nears.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden requested the report. He says it provides the most detailed look yet at real-world differences that Medicaid expansion can make.

Related posts:

  1. Harlingen V-A Center Sees Health Care Improvements
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND ELIZABETH WARREN

Trump Denies Offering $1M For Warren DNA Test

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Suggests ‘rogue killers’ In Writer Case

jsalinas 0
1000x563_356910

Iranian Papers: US Sanctions Violate Iranian Human Rights

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video