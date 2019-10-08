Subpoena For Witness In Ukraine Scandal

Republican lawmakers, from left, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight Reform, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speak to reporters after a formerly planned joint committee deposition with Ambassador Gordon Sondland, with the transcript to be part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, was canceled by order of the Trump Administration, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. T (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A key witness in the Ukraine scandal will finally get his chance to testify. Ambassador Gordon Sondland says he was disappointed when the State Department blocked his deposition today.

Hours later, chairmen of three House committees said they would subpoena Sondland not only for his testimony but text messages and emails as well. The committees are leading the impeachment investigation.