Home NATIONAL Suburban Chicago Man Pleads Guilty In Call Center Scheme
Suburban Chicago Man Pleads Guilty In Call Center Scheme
NATIONAL
0

Suburban Chicago Man Pleads Guilty In Call Center Scheme

0
0
scam_call_stock-800×350
now viewing

Suburban Chicago Man Pleads Guilty In Call Center Scheme

WalmartSign
now playing

Professor Sues Wal-Mart Over 'Clean Toilets' Description

EP-304169968
now playing

Christians Celebrate Easter Across Conflict-Torn Mideast

untitled
now playing

Legislators Target British Citizenship Of Assad's Wife

b2da700e-7753-4d4c-875a-71c0f6b057fd-large16x9_1280x960_60818P00QQUUT
now playing

Houston School District To Pay $300K For Special Ed Audit

Tax_Day_Rallies_96341_jpg-25641
now playing

Tax Day Demonstrators Demand Trump Release Taxes

f2f14414897e4f88a8ea79d9fb1728de-780×576
now playing

Wait Is Over For April The Giraffe, YouTube Star And New Mom

poster_a9c56e4f68554243a65a6a593dbcf48e_58344237_ver1_0_640_480
now playing

Tucson Restaurant Shooter Identified As City Fire Captain

maxresdefault
now playing

Veteran Event Planner Is New White House Social Secretary

568ca7bb-753c-4e05-a15c-a10eac9f8836-large16x9_1280x960_61115P00QORHL
now playing

New York State Allots $1M To Create Hate Crimes Task Force

NORTH KOREAN MISSILE TEST
now playing

South Korea: North Korea Missile Test Ends In Failure

(AP) – Federal authorities say a suburban Chicago man has pleaded guilty to participating in a scam involving Indian call centers.

Bharat Patel is an Indian national who pleaded guilty in Texas this week to conspiracy to commit money laundering. He admitted his role in liquidating and laundering victim payments drummed up through telephone fraud. Dozens of people were charged in the scheme in 2016.

The 43-year-old lived in Midlothian, Illinois. A listed number couldn’t be located Friday.

He’s agreed to deportation. His sentencing is in July.

Authorities say Patel and co-conspirators ran a complex scheme where individuals impersonated tax or immigration officials and threatened U.S. victims with arrest, fines or deportations if they didn’t pay up alleged fees to the government.

The scams began in 2013 with some operations in Chicago.

Related posts:

  1. Transgender Woman Pleads Guilty To Immigration Charge
  2. Rock-Throwing Suspect Pleads Guilty, Gets 40-Year Term
  3. Valley Woman Admits To Medicaid Fraud Scheme
  4. Five Valley Residents Nabbed In Medicare Fraud Scheme
Related Posts
WalmartSign

Professor Sues Wal-Mart Over ‘Clean Toilets’ Description

Danny Castillon 0
Tax_Day_Rallies_96341_jpg-25641

Tax Day Demonstrators Demand Trump Release Taxes

Danny Castillon 0
f2f14414897e4f88a8ea79d9fb1728de-780×576

Wait Is Over For April The Giraffe, YouTube Star And New Mom

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video