Subway Bomb Suspect Detained, No Bail Requested

(AP) – A Bangladeshi immigrant accused of setting off a pipe bomb in the New York City subway system has appeared in court by video from a hospital room to face terrorism charges and will remain detained.

Akayed Ullah is accused of setting off an explosive strapped to his body, badly injuring himself but no one else.  Ullah appeared briefly Wednesday before a U.S. magistrate judge via video, shown on monitors in the courtroom. Two assistant public defenders stood beside his hospital bed but did not request bail.

Ullah nodded to acknowledge he understood when the judge read him his rights. He spoke only a few words, acknowledging a financial affidavit filled out on his behalf was “true and correct.”  Ullah did not enter a plea because he has not been indicted. The judge gave prosecutors until Jan. 13 to obtain an indictment.

