Sudan Military Warns Against Defying Curfew

(AP) – Sudan’s military is warning protesters not to challenge a curfew that has been imposed across the country after ousting autocratic president Omar al-Bashir in response to escalating popular protests.
Defense Minister Awad Mohammed Ibn Ouf on Thursday declared a monthlong curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The curfew is part of a package of measures taken by the military on Thursday.
A transitional military council will lead the country for two years, a measure that left pro-democracy demonstrators angry and disappointed. The military has also suspended the constitution, closed the borders and the country’s airspace.
The measures were meant to address nearly four months of anti-government protests demanding that al-Bashir step down
