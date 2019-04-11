Sudan Military Warns Against Defying Curfew

Sudanese forces celebrate after officials said the military had forced longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir to step down after 30 years in power in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (AP Photo)

(AP) – Sudan’s military is warning protesters not to challenge a curfew that has been imposed across the country after ousting autocratic president Omar al-Bashir in response to escalating popular protests.

Defense Minister Awad Mohammed Ibn Ouf on Thursday declared a monthlong curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The curfew is part of a package of measures taken by the military on Thursday.

A transitional military council will lead the country for two years, a measure that left pro-democracy demonstrators angry and disappointed. The military has also suspended the constitution, closed the borders and the country’s airspace.

The measures were meant to address nearly four months of anti-government protests demanding that al-Bashir step down