Sudan Official Disputes Protesters’ Death Toll

Sudanese men and a child headed to a mosque navigate a roadblock set by protesters on a main street in the Sudanese capital Khartoum to stop military vehicles from driving through the area on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The death toll in Sudan amid a violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters and the dispersal of their peaceful sit-in earlier this week in the capital climbed on Wednesday, protest organizers said. (AP Photo)

(AP) – A Sudan Health Ministry official says 61 people have been killed across the country since the military launched a deadly crackdown on protesters earlier this week, disputing the death toll of 108 announced earlier by protesters.

Undersecretary of Health Soliman Abdel Gabbar also told reporters in a news conference Thursday that 52 people have been killed in the capital Khartoum over the last three days and two corpses have been pulled from the Nile River in Khartoum.

On Wednesday, the Sudanese Doctors’ Central Committee, a group associated with protesters, said 40 bodies had been retrieved from the Nile with reports of possibly dozens more.

Since Monday’s violent dispersal of the protest sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum, violent clashes have erupted in several parts of the capital and across the country.