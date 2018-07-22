Home WORLD ‘Suffering’ Ends With Honduran Baby Back In Parents’ Arms
(AP) – A Honduran couple spent five months without their baby after he was taken from his father at the U.S.-Mexico border.  They missed his first steps, first words and first birthday.  But now the young boy who became a poster child for outrage over the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents is giggling in his parents’ arms again.

Johan Bueso Montecinos spent Saturday at his home in La Libertad chasing his family’s kitten, bouncing to music and playing like any 15-month-old boy.  The family was reunited Friday after the baby’s appearance in a U.S. courtroom earlier this month grabbed the world’s attention.  The reunion ends an extraordinary journey that has catapulted a toddler from Honduran poverty to front-page headlines.

