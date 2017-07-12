Sugar Land Woman Arraigned On New Charges In Spring Break Hit-And-Run Death

A suburban Houston woman has pleaded not guilty to additional charges stemming from a Spring Break hit-and-run accident that killed a Los Fresnos woman and injured five other people on South Padre Island. 21-year-old Daisy Joy Decker of Sugar Land was arraigned Wednesday on three charges added to her original 6-count indictment – intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, and accident involving death.

Police believe Decker was drunk behind the wheel of her SUV when it plowed into a group of spring breakers walking along Gulf Boulevard early the morning of March 17th. Six people were hurt and 19-year-old Maria Selena Patino died of her injuries two days later. Decker is jailed at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center on a bond now totaling 140-thousand dollars.