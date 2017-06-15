Home WORLD Suicide Bomber Strikes Near Shiite Mosque In Kabul, 1 Dead
Suicide Bomber Strikes Near Shiite Mosque In Kabul, 1 Dead
(AP) – Afghan officials say a suicide bomber struck outside a Shiite mosque in in Kabul, killing at least one person and wounding five others.  Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says casualties are expected after Wednesday’s attack. Health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroo said one body was received at a local hospital, along with five wounded people.

Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramadan, during which the faithful fast from sunrise to sunset. Mosques are typically crowded in the evening hours during the holy month.  No one immediately claimed the attack, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have targeted Shiites in the past.  A truck bomb in Kabul on May 31 killed more than 150 people

