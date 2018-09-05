Suicide Bombers Strike In Kabul, 6 Wounded

(AP) – Afghan officials say at least three suicide bombers have struck two police stations in the capital, Kabul, wounding at least six people.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says the first suicide bomber struck a station in the western part of the city on Wednesday. He says there was sporadic gunfire after the blast, as a “cleanup operation” is underway. He says another two suicide bombers struck at the entrance of a police station in the city center.

Asam, the head of the Kabul ambulance service, who only has one name, says six people have been transferred to hospitals.

The Taliban and IS frequently target Afghanistan’s Western-backed government and security forces.