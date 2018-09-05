Home WORLD Suicide Bombers Strike In Kabul, 6 Wounded
Suicide Bombers Strike In Kabul, 6 Wounded
WORLD
0

Suicide Bombers Strike In Kabul, 6 Wounded

0
0
download (26)
now viewing

Suicide Bombers Strike In Kabul, 6 Wounded

APTOPIX_Hawaii_Volcano_17638-780×520
now playing

Volcanic Gases Prompt Door-To-Door Evacuation In Hawaii

920×920 (8)
now playing

GOP Voters In W.Va. Reject Ex-Convict For Senate

GettyImages-948190646
now playing

Pompeo In NKorea To Finalize Summit, Seek Americans' Release

51ad402788ba4f5f9d0ed56e2b3ae165
now playing

Porn Star's Lawyer Says Russian Paid Trump Attorney Cohen

5af2a8cb42529.image
now playing

German Diplomat Vows To Preserve Iranian Deal

Iran Nuclear
now playing

US Allies Lament Trump's Decision To Pull Out Of Iran Deal

DRUG BUST
now playing

McAllen Man Busted With Heroin

CHILD PORN ONLINE CHILD PORN
now playing

San Benito School Teacher In Custody On Child Porn Charges

mike pompeo and kum jun im
now playing

Pompeo Headed To North Korea

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
now playing

Iran's Leader Wants To Keep Nuke Deal Intact, Without U.S.

(AP) – Afghan officials say at least three suicide bombers have struck two police stations in the capital, Kabul, wounding at least six people.
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says the first suicide bomber struck a station in the western part of the city on Wednesday. He says there was sporadic gunfire after the blast, as a “cleanup operation” is underway. He says another two suicide bombers struck at the entrance of a police station in the city center.
Asam, the head of the Kabul ambulance service, who only has one name, says six people have been transferred to hospitals.
The Taliban and IS frequently target Afghanistan’s Western-backed government and security forces.

Related posts:

  1. ROXANNE FLORES
  2. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  3. Police Save Woman From Car Sinking In Lake
  4. Runoff Possible In Mission Mayor’s Race
Related Posts
GettyImages-948190646

Pompeo In NKorea To Finalize Summit, Seek Americans’ Release

Zack Cantu 0
5af2a8cb42529.image

German Diplomat Vows To Preserve Iranian Deal

Zack Cantu 0
Iran Nuclear

US Allies Lament Trump’s Decision To Pull Out Of Iran Deal

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video