A Sullivan City man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a truck in Mission Monday afternoon. Police say 20-year-old Kevin Chavana was heading south on Shary Road and was just south of Business 83 when he slammed into a small box truck that had pulled out of a private drive and was turning north. Chavana was pronounced dead at McAllen Medical Center. Police questioned the truck driver but it’s not known if any charges will result.