Summer School Begins In Detroit Despite Protest

(AP)–Summer classes for hundreds of Detroit students have opened, despite a protest by critics who say the coronavirus makes in-person learning too risky.

News outlets report that protesters held signs and placed tree branches on the ground to try to prevent buses from leaving to pick up children on Monday. The superintendent for Detroit Public Schools Community District said 500 kids were being served. The official said he believes summer school is important for students who fell behind when buildings closed in March.

A lawyer says she plans to file a lawsuit to stop the in-person instruction, and other critics say returning to classrooms while the virus is spreading isn’t safe.