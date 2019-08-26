Sunday Evening Storms Spark Fires, Wind Damage

Strong winds gusts and lightning strikes did some damage as severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the Valley Sunday evening.

Areas of Willacy County suffered the brunt of the damage. Lightning is blamed for sparking a fire that burned down a 2-story building near FM 490 and County Road 15 west of Raymondville. Another lightning strike damaged a nearby oil well battery location.

Also, strong winds tore the roof off of a home in Raymondville, and ripped down trees and power poles in an area between Raymondville and Lyford. Up to 12-thousand people lost power, most in Hidalgo County, as the storms moved southwest through the Valley.