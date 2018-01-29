Super Bowl Ads Aim For The Heart – And Sometimes Lower

(AP) – Bring on the parade of celebrities, heartwarming tales and silly humor: it’s almost Super Bowl advertising time. Tiffany Haddish, Cindy Crawford, Morgan Freeman and many others will star in ads while NBC will showcase the journeys of Olympic athletes in several different ads.

A 30-second spot costs more than $5 million for airtime alone. The goal is to capture the attention of the more than 110 million viewers expected to tune in to the big game on Feb. 4 – ideally by striking an emotional chord with the game audience that will rub off on brands. Amazon, Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch, Verizon and several automakers and are among the advertisers this year.