Home NATIONAL Super Bowl Ads Aim For The Heart – And Sometimes Lower
Super Bowl Ads Aim For The Heart – And Sometimes Lower
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Super Bowl Ads Aim For The Heart – And Sometimes Lower

0
0
SUPERBOWL 52 EAGLES AND PATS PIC
now viewing

Super Bowl Ads Aim For The Heart – And Sometimes Lower

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Patterson Co-Defendant Accepts Plea Deal In Capital Murder Case

TOM BRADY
now playing

Brady Cuts Off Radio Interview Over Remark About Daughter; Listen To Audio

PARIS PEAK FLOODS
now playing

Floodwaters Hit Peak In Paris, Now Threaten Normandy

ANDREW MCABE FBI DEP DIR LEAVING POST
now playing

Sanders: Trump Not Involved In McCabe Departure

Cincinnati Reds v Cleveland Indians
now playing

Indians Removing Chief Wahoo Logo From Uniforms

LIQOUR
now playing

Stricter Liquor Rules Give Lithuanians A Severe Hangover

IRAN CONTROL OVER INTERNET
now playing

In Iran, A 'halal' Internet Means More Control After Unrest

CAR WASH SHOOTING IN PA
now playing

Victims' Families: Jealousy Drove Car Wash Shooting Suspect

RUSSIA CALLS FOR CEASE FIRE IN DEMASCUS
now playing

Russia Calls For Evacuation From Damascus Suburb

AFGHANISTAN ARMY
now playing

IS Attacks Afghan Military Academy, Killing 11

(AP) – Bring on the parade of celebrities, heartwarming tales and silly humor: it’s almost Super Bowl advertising time.  Tiffany Haddish, Cindy Crawford, Morgan Freeman and many others will star in ads while NBC will showcase the journeys of Olympic athletes in several different ads.

A 30-second spot costs more than $5 million for airtime alone. The goal is to capture the attention of the more than 110 million viewers expected to tune in to the big game on Feb. 4 – ideally by striking an emotional chord with the game audience that will rub off on brands.  Amazon, Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch, Verizon and several automakers and are among the advertisers this year.

No related posts.

Related Posts
COURT JUDGE GAVEL

Patterson Co-Defendant Accepts Plea Deal In Capital Murder Case

jsalinas 0
TOM BRADY

Brady Cuts Off Radio Interview Over Remark About Daughter; Listen To Audio

jsalinas 0
ANDREW MCABE FBI DEP DIR LEAVING POST

Sanders: Trump Not Involved In McCabe Departure

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video