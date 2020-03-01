NATIONAL

Super Tuesday Polls Show Sanders Could Win Big States

By 448 views
0
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign rally Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Sioux City, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A new series of polls is showing presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders leading in three important states ahead of Super Tuesday.

A CBS News/YouGov poll shows that 31-percent of California Democrats favor Sanders, followed by Joe Biden with 19-percent. If that holds true, Sanders would come away with a good chunk of California’s 415 pledged delegates.

In Texas, an NBC News/Marist poll has Sanders with 34-percent support compared with Biden’s 19-percent. Texas has the second most pledged delegates on Tuesday. Meantime, an NBC News/Marist poll also found Sanders holding a narrow lead for North Carolina’s 110 delegates.

Buttigieg Ends Historic Presidential Campaign, Urges Unity

Previous article

Texas Man Sent To Prison For Chaining, Raping Girl

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL