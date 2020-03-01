Super Tuesday Polls Show Sanders Could Win Big States

A new series of polls is showing presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders leading in three important states ahead of Super Tuesday.

A CBS News/YouGov poll shows that 31-percent of California Democrats favor Sanders, followed by Joe Biden with 19-percent. If that holds true, Sanders would come away with a good chunk of California’s 415 pledged delegates.

In Texas, an NBC News/Marist poll has Sanders with 34-percent support compared with Biden’s 19-percent. Texas has the second most pledged delegates on Tuesday. Meantime, an NBC News/Marist poll also found Sanders holding a narrow lead for North Carolina’s 110 delegates.