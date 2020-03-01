Super Tuesday Race Tightens In Amy Klobuchar’s Minnesota

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 1, 2020, to commemorate the 55th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when white police attacked black marchers in Selma. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) – Bernie Sanders has a shot at delivering an embarrassing blow to Amy Klobuchar in the moderate senator’s home state on Super Tuesday. That’s thanks to a large and motivated progressive base in a state where she was once considered a shoo-in to win.

With the Vermont senator’s campaign surging nationally and Klobuchar still struggling for a breakthrough, observers increasingly see the race in Minnesota as a toss-up. Sanders won the state’s caucuses back in 2016 and has influential backers in the state’s vote-rich Minneapolis area.