Home NATIONAL Superagers’ Brains Offer Clues For Sharp Memory In Old Age
Superagers’ Brains Offer Clues For Sharp Memory In Old Age
NATIONAL
0

Superagers’ Brains Offer Clues For Sharp Memory In Old Age

0
0
MEDICAL
now viewing

Superagers’ Brains Offer Clues For Sharp Memory In Old Age

Motorist Charged After Several Hour Standoff North Of Edinburg

shooting survivors receive new assault from online trolls
now playing

Shooting Survivors Endure New Assault - From Online Trolls

GUILTYPNG
now playing

Texas State Senator Guilty In Federal Fraud Trial

Donnie Ferrell
now playing

Man Arrested In Shooting Death Of Postal Worker On Highway

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
now playing

Deadly Domestic Violence Crimes Stand Out In 2017 Hidalgo County Crime Stats

Munir Hassan Mohammed, 36, and Rowaida El-Hassan, 33, were found guilty of preparing terrorist acts
now playing

Online Dating Couple Jailed In UK For IS-Inspired Bomb Plot

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israel Extends Detention For 2 Suspects In Netanyahu Case

US WOMEN’S HOCKEY GOLD
now playing

Trump Congratulates US Women's Hockey On Gold

HURRICANE HARVEY
now playing

Texas' Vow To Streamline Harvey Recovery, Aid Backfires

BILLY GRAHAM
now playing

Rev. Billy Graham To Lie In Honor At US Capitol

(AP) – Scientists are peering into the brains of “superagers” – people in their 80s and 90s who have retained unusually sharp memory – to learn the secrets to cognitive health.

At Chicago’s Northwestern University, researchers have found a few clues. Superagers’ brains aren’t shrinking as fast as their peers’. And autopsies show they harbor more of a special kind of nerve cell in a deep brain region that’s important for attention.

The ultimate goal is to find ways to help the rest of us maintain brain health late in life, guarding against both common age-related slowing as well as dementia.  Findings were presented recently at a meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Trump Gun Tweet On Background Checks, Age Limits
Related Posts
shooting survivors receive new assault from online trolls

Shooting Survivors Endure New Assault – From Online Trolls

jsalinas 0
US WOMEN’S HOCKEY GOLD

Trump Congratulates US Women’s Hockey On Gold

jsalinas 0
BILLY GRAHAM

Rev. Billy Graham To Lie In Honor At US Capitol

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video