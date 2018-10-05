Home LOCAL Superceding Indictment Filed In Court Bailiff’s Drug Conspiracy Case
Superceding Indictment Filed In Court Bailiff’s Drug Conspiracy Case
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Superceding Indictment Filed In Court Bailiff’s Drug Conspiracy Case

0
0
GAVEL
now viewing

Superceding Indictment Filed In Court Bailiff’s Drug Conspiracy Case

Paul Ryan, Cathy McMorris Rodgers
now playing

Ryan Defends Trump For Thanking North Korea Leader

IRAQI FORCES PUSH BACK ISIS
now playing

Iraqi Forces Capture 5 Top IS Leaders In Cross-Border Raid

facebook-vows-more-transparency-over-political-ads
now playing

Lawmakers Release Thousands Of Russian Facebook Ads

Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County
now playing

Officials: 21 Bodies Recovered After Dam Burst In Kenya

David Goodall. Photo Exit International AFP
now playing

Switzerland: Australian, 104, Dies In Assisted Suicide

ISRAEL STRIKING SYRIA IRANIAN FORCES
now playing

White House Condemns Iranian Attacks

DONALD TRUMP AND Kim Jong un
now playing

Trump To Meet With North Korea's Kim In Singapore

GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600
now playing

Texas Suit Could Get DACA On Faster Track To Supreme Court

Karolyi Ranch us olympic gymnastics training
now playing

Five Larry Nassar Survivors Want Texas AG Investigation Into Karolyis

BISD BROWNSVILLE ISD SCHOOL DISTRICT
now playing

Brownsville Schools To Offer Health Care Services For Free

Federal prosecutors have filed a superceding indictment in the drug trafficking conspiracy case against a Hidalgo County court bailiff – a new indictment that names four other men, including a former McAllen police officer.   Juan Fernando Mata is also charged with drug conspiracy.

The 39-year-old Mata surrendered to federal authorities Wednesday and has pleaded not guilty to the charge. The superceding indictment was filed almost a week after the original, which accused bailiff Oscar De La Cruz of falsifying court documents to help a drug organization traffic cocaine.

Court records obtained by the McAllen Monitor show that among the forgeries was the signature on a search warrant of McAllen federal judge Dorina Ramos. The 52-year-old De La Cruz is free on bond but prohibited from returning to his job in County Court-at-Law Number 6.

Related posts:

  1. Edinburg Couple Sentenced On Sex Trafficking Charges
  2. Texas Suit Could Get DACA On Faster Track To Supreme Court
  3. Man Pleads Guilty To Illegal Firearms Charge In H-E-B Shooting Incident
  4. Cameron, Hidalgo Counties Join Growing Lawsuit To Block Citizenship On 2020 Census
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND Kim Jong un

Trump To Meet With North Korea’s Kim In Singapore

jsalinas 0
BISD BROWNSVILLE ISD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Brownsville Schools To Offer Health Care Services For Free

jsalinas 0
ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION STASHHOUSE

Human Smuggler Stash House Busted In Donna

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video