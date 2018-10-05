Superceding Indictment Filed In Court Bailiff’s Drug Conspiracy Case

Federal prosecutors have filed a superceding indictment in the drug trafficking conspiracy case against a Hidalgo County court bailiff – a new indictment that names four other men, including a former McAllen police officer. Juan Fernando Mata is also charged with drug conspiracy.

The 39-year-old Mata surrendered to federal authorities Wednesday and has pleaded not guilty to the charge. The superceding indictment was filed almost a week after the original, which accused bailiff Oscar De La Cruz of falsifying court documents to help a drug organization traffic cocaine.

Court records obtained by the McAllen Monitor show that among the forgeries was the signature on a search warrant of McAllen federal judge Dorina Ramos. The 52-year-old De La Cruz is free on bond but prohibited from returning to his job in County Court-at-Law Number 6.