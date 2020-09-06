Suppliers Reluctant To Ship Goods Without Credit Insurance

Elf on the Shelf figures are piled in a box at the company's studio Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. Thousands of suppliers routinely rely on credit insurance to cover potential losses if any of the retailers they work with can’t pay for the goods they’ve ordered. But now insurers are scaling back on coverage because they are unwilling to take a chance on retailers that are struggling to survive during the pandemic. Christa Pitts, founder and co-CEO of The Lumistella Company, which produces toys, books and other products under the Elf on the Shelf and Elf Pets brands, says her retail orders were covered 100% before the pandemic. Now, only 50% are covered, forcing her to rethink who she will sell to. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)