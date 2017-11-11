Home NATIONAL Supply Run To Space Station Delayed By Stray Plane
Supply Run To Space Station Delayed By Stray Plane
Supply Run To Space Station Delayed By Stray Plane

(AP) – A supply run to the International Space Station has been delayed a day by a stray plane.

Everything was going well in Saturday morning’s launch countdown in Virginia. But at the last minute, a plane flew into the restricted airspace at Wallops Island. That prompted NASA’s commercial shipper, Orbital ATK, to call off the liftoff.

The Virginia-based company will try again Sunday morning to launch its unmanned Antares rocket with 7,400 pounds of cargo. The Cygnus cargo ship contains fresh fruit, vegetables and ice cream bars for the six station astronauts, plus mealworms and micro clover for student experiments.

This will be Orbital ATK’s first launch from its home base in more than a year. The last time it made a station delivery, it used another company’s rocket flying from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

