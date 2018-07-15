Home WORLD Supporters Cheer As Trump Nears Helsinki Hotel
Supporters Cheer As Trump Nears Helsinki Hotel

DONALD TRUMP AND VLAD PUTIN FINLAND SUMMIT
Supporters Cheer As Trump Nears Helsinki Hotel

(AP) – Several dozen supporters of President Donald Trump, many waving American flags and sporting “Make America Great Again” caps, have cheered as the U.S. leader neared his hotel in Helsinki before his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dozens of police cordoned off a small area Sunday night at an intersection along the route of Trump’s motorcade near the posh waterfront hotel where he and his wife, Melania, are staying.  The Trump fans, several from the True Finn anti-immigration party, said they wanted to make a show of support in a country where many people have criticized his policies.

A few scattered boos rang out from across the road.  Trump and his wife waved at the supporters, two of whom held up a handwritten banner that read “God Bless D & M Trump.”

