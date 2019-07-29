Supreme Court Allows Border Wall Construction To Continue

The Supreme Court is clearing the way for President Trump to use Pentagon funds for construction of 100 miles of the border wall.

The High Court lifted orders by a federal judge in Oakland and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that barred the Trump administration from using military money.

The White House had urged the High Court to step in, claiming it faced a September 30th deadline to spend two-point-five-billion dollars or that money would not be available after the new fiscal year begins.