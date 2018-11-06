Home NATIONAL Supreme Court Allows Ohio Voter Purge
Supreme Court Allows Ohio Voter Purge
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Supreme Court Allows Ohio Voter Purge

0
0
VOTE ELECTION DAY
now viewing

Supreme Court Allows Ohio Voter Purge

immigrant family
now playing

Hidalgo County Commission Goes On Record Opposed To Immigrant Family Separations

Edgar Valdez Villarreal
now playing

U.S.-Born Drug Cartel Leader In Mexico Sentenced To U.S. Prison

north korea and united states kim jun um and donald trump
now playing

Trump And Kim Jong Un To Meet 1 On 1

BODY FOUND
now playing

Harlingen Man Found Dead Near City's Nature Park

MIGRANTS
now playing

Italy, Malta Agree To Help Name Missing Migrants

WRITING PERSON WRITING
now playing

Poll: Americans Want More Of What Journalists Want To Report

Rex_Pope_Francis_Apostolic_Journey_t_9330470L
now playing

Pope Begins Purge In Chile Church Over Sex Abuse Scandal

NET NEUTRALITY
now playing

Your Internet Use Could Change As 'net neutrality' Ends

SPAIN AFRICAN MIGRANTS AQUARIUS SHIP
now playing

Migrant Rescue Ship Faces Hurdles Reaching Spain

CYBER ATTACKS
now playing

US Hits Russian Firms With Sanctions, Citing Cyberattacks

(AP) – The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven’t cast ballots in a while.

The justices are rejecting, by a 5-4 vote Monday, arguments that the practice violates a federal law intended to increase the ranks of registered voters. A handful of other states also use voters’ inactivity to trigger a process that could lead to their removal from the voting rolls.

Justice Samuel Alito says that Ohio is complying with the 1993 National Voter Registration Act. He is joined by his four conservative colleagues.

Related posts:

  1. Condemned Killer Of Boy, 9, Loses US Supreme Court Appeal
  2. DOJ Sides With Texas Lawsuit, Says DACA Is “Unlawful”
  3. Vela, Gonzalez Commit To Petition To Force House Vote On Immigration Bills
  4. Pompeo Offers North Korea Security Assurances
Related Posts
immigrant family

Hidalgo County Commission Goes On Record Opposed To Immigrant Family Separations

jsalinas 0
north korea and united states kim jun um and donald trump

Trump And Kim Jong Un To Meet 1 On 1

jsalinas 0
BODY FOUND

Harlingen Man Found Dead Near City’s Nature Park

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video